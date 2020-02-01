Workers on downtown’s Circa resort reach 23rd of 35 floors

The approximately 1,000 laborers working multiple shifts are on time and on budget for the resort that will be downtown’s tallest at 458 feet and with 777 rooms.

Circa, the new hotel-casino by owners Derek and Greg Stevens, is seen under construction on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

A view of the 1,201-space parking garage, dubbed "Garage Mahal," under construction across the street from Circa, the new hotel-casino by owners Derek and Greg Stevens pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Circa, the new hotel-casino by owners Derek and Greg Stevens, is seen under construction on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

New drone photos and video of Derek Stevens’ Circa project in downtown Las Vegas show the pool deck taking shape and the bridge across Main Street from the nine-story, 982-space “Garage Mahal” in place.

Stevens said Friday that workers have reached the 23rd floor of the 35 that are planned. He said crews totaling 1,000 laborers working multiple shifts have been building at a pace of about a floor a week since October.

When completed, Circa will be the tallest building in downtown Las Vegas and the 29th tallest hotel in the city. At 458 feet, it will be the same height as the Palms Fantasy Tower.

The 777-room hotel is expected to be completed in December. Stevens has indicated the property would open with 512 rooms and suites and that reservations would go on sale in April. He said the project continues to be on time and on budget, but Stevens has never disclosed the cost of the project.

The pool deck, consisting of six tiered pools on the fifth floor, is expected to be open year-around and serve as a gathering place to watch sporting events on a 134-by-41-foot screen.

Stevens also said the tapered architecture on the east side of the building also is taking shape, offering what appears to be a curved finish that becomes broader as the building gets taller.

The “Garage Mahal,” a separate parking structure across the street from Circa, will serve as a ride-hailing transportation center where visitors can be dropped off to take the bridge over Main Street and emerge near the three-story sportsbook being built inside the casino.

