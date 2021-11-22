64°F
Wynn chairman elaborates on CEO Maddox’s departure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 11:35 am
 
Updated November 22, 2021 - 11:59 am
Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seen in 2018 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seen in 2018 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The chairman of Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s board of directors elaborated on CEO Matt Maddox’s planned departure from the company and hinted that he may pursue a nongaming position after he leaves.

In a statement dated Friday and released Monday, Phil Satre reiterated that it was Maddox’s choice to leave the company and that the board of directors tried to convince him to stay.

Maddox and Wynn Resorts surprised the gaming industry Nov. 10 when it was announced that Maddox was leaving the company on Jan. 31 and that President and Chief Financial Officer Craig Billings would take the CEO role on Feb. 1.

Maddox said he yearned for a new challenge and had been with the company long enough with nearly 20 years of service, four of them as CEO when he succeeded Steve Wynn in February 2018.

“Matt led our company through two of the most fundamentally challenging events any executive could possibly expect: the abrupt departure of a founder and a pandemic,” Satre said in the statement. “Most companies would hope to emerge merely intact, at best, on the other side of those events. Remarkably, Matt’s stewardship resulted in a Wynn Resorts stronger and more stable than it has ever been.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

