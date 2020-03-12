Wynn Resorts canceling all large entertainment gatherings

Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings in its Las Vegas and Boston resorts.

Encore Boston Harbor is seen in Everett, Mass., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. MGM Resorts International says it will no longer pursue buying Encore Boston Harbor from Wynn Resorts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Drake is shown at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Wynn Nightlife)

Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings, including buffets, nightclubs and theater presentations in its Las Vegas and Boston resorts, the company announced Thursday.

The closures begin this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

