Wynn Resorts canceling all large entertainment gatherings
Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings in its Las Vegas and Boston resorts.
Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings, including buffets, nightclubs and theater presentations in its Las Vegas and Boston resorts, the company announced Thursday.
The closures begin this weekend.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.