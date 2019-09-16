Wynn Resorts to do away with valet parking fees

Shortly after doing away with self-parking fees , Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set to offer free valet parking at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

Encore and Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)@vegasphotograph

A customer pays for parking before going to the garage at Wynn Las Vegas, April 29, 2019. Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Monday, Sept. 16, that valet parking will be free at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore by the end of the month. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parking garage at Wynn Las Vegas includes signs directing customers to parking pay stations, April 29, 2019. Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Monday, Sept. 16, that valet parking will be free at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore by the end of the month. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shortly after doing away with self-parking fees, Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set to offer free valet parking at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

The new policy will go into effect at midnight on Sept. 30. Currently, valet rates start at $21 for up to two hours, going up to $30 for four to 24 hours.

“Free valet parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by our guests and we are pleased to offer it to all of our visitors,” Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a statement from the company. “We take pride in providing guests with five-star service at Wynn and that begins upon arrival at the resort.”

According to the statement, self-parking will remain free at both Wynn properties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.