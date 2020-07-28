CES goes to all-digital format, won’t meet in Las Vegas

Organizers of one of Las Vegas’ largest annual conventions announced Tuesday that it would be unsafe to bring thousands of people to the city.

Attendees gather outside of the main entrance for Central Hall as CES Day 1 is about to open at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals fill the Sands Expo before CES 2020 floor open on Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

CES, the massive technology show that kicks off Las Vegas conventions every year, will be in an exclusively digital format in 2021, the sponsoring Consumer Technology Association announced Tuesday.

The show, scheduled to begin Jan. 6, was expected to include the debut of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall expansion and The Boring Company’s underground people-mover system. The event annually draws more than 170,000 people to Las Vegas and meets in several venues, including the city’s three largest convention centers.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said he was disappointed in the decision, but understood the reasoning of the change.

“We know the decision to move CES to a virtual show in January was extremely difficult for CTA leadership,” Hill said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “While it’s disappointing we won’t be welcoming CES as the first show inside our West Hall expansion, we certainly respect their decision in light of the impact the virus has caused throughout the world. We deeply value our 40-year partnership with CES and look forward to welcoming the show and their loyal attendees back to Las Vegas in 2022.”

CES was the latest from among dozens of conventions and trade shows in Southern Nevada that have either canceled or modified to an online format that won’t require travel for participation. CES is one of the most prominent events because it has a large global following that has resulted in dozens of special international flights to Las Vegas every year.

As the first major convention of each year, CES annually kicks off a flurry of large January and February conventions and trade shows that include the World of Concrete, the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show, the Las Vegas Market Winter Show at the World Market Center downtown and MAGIC, a major fashion trade show.

“CES was always an amazing way to kick off the year and it brought Vegas not only tangible business in the form of hotel, gaming, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) revenue, but also global media from 100-plus countries and billions of impressions for the city as a showcase for business,” said Nehme Abouzeid, president and founder of Launch Vegas LLC, a Las Vegas-based professional services firm.

CES 2021 was going to be even more special than usual.

The LVCVA has pressed to complete the $980.3 million West Hall expansion, a new 1.4-million-square foot state-of-the-art building that would house 600,000 square feet of new exhibit space.

CES also was expected to be the first show to use The Boring Company’s $52.5 million underground transit system developed by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Both projects have been on schedule for the opening with system testing on the people-mover to begin by fall.

It’s unclear now when the new expansion or the people-mover will first be used.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

