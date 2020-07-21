Update: Many 2020 Las Vegas conventions move to 2021, go virtual

Dozens of Las Vegas conventions have changed plans due to the pandemic. CES announced it will be an online event in January 2021.

Projected displays are shown at the Epson booth at the Digital Signage Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center in March 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ryan Clark performs in the flair bartending competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show in 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The show has postponed to October 19-21, 2020. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dozens of conventions and business gatherings in Las Vegas have changed plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some that have been canceled for 2020 or rescheduled for 2021.

Global Gaming Expo canceled its 2020 Las Vegas show and rescheduled for Oct. 4-7, 2021.

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo has been rescheduled for Oct. 24, 2020.

Nightclub and Bar Show has postponed to October 19-21, 2020.

The International Pizza Expo was formally canceled for 2020.

NADP Experience 2020 was canceled for 2020.

LightFair 2020 has been canceled for 2020. The next LightFair is scheduled for May 2021 in New York City.

Security industry conference ISC West canceled the in-person event, but rescheduled to be all-virtual for Oct. 5-7.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until April 26-29, 2021.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until May 25-27, 2021.

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) is hosting only a virtual event Aug. 24-27, 2020.

The National Hardware Show canceled the September 2020 event and will reschedule a virtual event later in the year.

Digital Signage Expo is now scheduled for Nov. 11-13, 2020.

ShopTalk is rescheduled to March 21-24, 2021.

World Game Protection Conference scheduled for October 2020 has been postponed.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo has moved to Nov. 17 , 2020.

The National Association of Broadcasters is not rescheduling the 2020 show.

CES will be an exclusively online format, scheduled to start Jan. 6, 2021.

CinemaCon plans to return to Las Vegas April 26-29, 2021.

Luxury and JCK Las Vegas will take place in June 2021.

