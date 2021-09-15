NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention

The National Association of Broadcasters show announced it is cancelling its Las Vegas convention this year. The annual convention was set to take place Oct. 9-13.

Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Association of Broadcasters show announced it is cancelling its Las Vegas convention this year.

The annual convention was set to take place Oct. 9-13. NAB’s 2020 show also was canceled due to the coronavirus. The show released a statement announcing the cancellation.

“For more than a year, we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community. As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB, or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.”

The convention is scheduled to return April 23-27, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.