Proof of vaccination to be a requirement for CES 2022 admission

When registrants for CES roll into Las Vegas in January, they’ll be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before they can attend the four-day show.

Visitors wait outside Central Hall on CES Day 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When tens of thousands of people arrive for CES in January, they’ll be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to be registered.

The Consumer Technology Association, sponsors of Las Vegas’ largest annual trade show, announced the proof-of-vaccination policy Tuesday.

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the association, said in a release. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

The association also is assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement. More details on that are expected to be announced at a later date.

CES, a showcase for consumer electronics products, has attracted around 170,000 people every January for years through 2020. This year, the show was conducted exclusively online and there was no live CES presence in Las Vegas.

The 2022 show is being offered as a hybrid presentation with a live event Jan. 5-8 that runs parallel with a digital version.

The association is expecting more than 1,000 companies, including major brands and start-ups in Las Vegas in the 2022 show. The association already has announced General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert as keynote speakers for the show.

CES 2022 will feature new categories showcasing how the industry is evolving, including space tech, food tech and blockchain. The show will highlight advancements in artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, gaming and computing, digital health, automotive and transportation, home entertainment and smart homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.