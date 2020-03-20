NAB not rescheduling 2020 show in Las Vegas

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Friday it will not be rescheduling 2020’s Las Vegas show.

Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NAB canceled its show March 11, which was scheduled April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and expected to draw at least 90,000 attendees and over 1,600 exhibitors.

NAB has come to the difficult but unavoidable conclusion that we cannot reschedule the 2020 @NABShow this year. We will be unveiling a new digital offering called NAB Show Express, and will also be enhancing the NAB Show New York this fall. #NABShowhttps://t.co/lhvSAbqmqo pic.twitter.com/rLMfuohG8I — NAB Show (@NABShow) March 20, 2020

The NAB show’s estimated economic impact last year in Las Vegas was $153.3 million, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

