97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Conventions

G2E event to require attendees to show proof of COVID vaccination

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 1:00 pm
 
Joyce Jones of Las Vegas shows Maksym Maslii, of Digicode of Plano, Texas, how to play Jackpot ...
Joyce Jones of Las Vegas shows Maksym Maslii, of Digicode of Plano, Texas, how to play Jackpot Cards at the EGT booth at 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The annual Global Gaming Expo will require attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The expo, also known as G2E, is the latest trade show to impose a vaccination rule ahead of its in-person return. All speakers, attendees, exhibitors, media and staff must be able to prove they’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine, the American Gaming Association, the organization behind G2E, announced Tuesday.

G2E is scheduled for Oct. 4-7 at what is currently known as Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 2.25-million-square-foot event space will change its name to The Venetian Expo on Wednesday.

Gaming Association representatives expect G2E to be the gaming industry’s largest in-person gathering in the Americas since 2019. They said the vaccine requirements align the show with Nevada COVID-19 guidance and the changing state of the pandemic. G2E also will require face coverings.

“We know how important vaccines are to continuing gaming’s strong recovery,” said Meredith Pallante, vice president of global events at the Gaming Association. “Vaccinations are also one more tool to help us safely welcome the industry back to Las Vegas for another fantastic show.”

The association was one of several groups that shifted their tradeshows last year to a virtual format due to the pandemic and related restrictions on gathering sizes. The American Gaming Association joins the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association in requiring vaccination for entry at their conventions.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas for Texas starting in 2022
PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas for Texas starting in 2022
2
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
3
Raiders cut veteran safety, cornerback, wide receiver
Raiders cut veteran safety, cornerback, wide receiver
4
2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15
2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15
5
Evacuation warnings extend to Nevada as fire approaches Lake Tahoe
Evacuation warnings extend to Nevada as fire approaches Lake Tahoe
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
First keynote speaker announced for CES 2022
First keynote speaker announced for CES 2022
By / RJ

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is expected to discuss innovations in 5G technology and “spotlight a look into the future of how these advancements are enabling people to work, communicate and learn more efficiently.”

Read More