G2E event to require attendees to show proof of COVID vaccination

G2E, also known as the Global Gaming Expo, is the latest trade show to impose a vaccination rule ahead of its in-person return.

Joyce Jones of Las Vegas shows Maksym Maslii, of Digicode of Plano, Texas, how to play Jackpot Cards at the EGT booth at 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The annual Global Gaming Expo will require attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The expo, also known as G2E, is the latest trade show to impose a vaccination rule ahead of its in-person return. All speakers, attendees, exhibitors, media and staff must be able to prove they’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine, the American Gaming Association, the organization behind G2E, announced Tuesday.

G2E is scheduled for Oct. 4-7 at what is currently known as Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 2.25-million-square-foot event space will change its name to The Venetian Expo on Wednesday.

Gaming Association representatives expect G2E to be the gaming industry’s largest in-person gathering in the Americas since 2019. They said the vaccine requirements align the show with Nevada COVID-19 guidance and the changing state of the pandemic. G2E also will require face coverings.

“We know how important vaccines are to continuing gaming’s strong recovery,” said Meredith Pallante, vice president of global events at the Gaming Association. “Vaccinations are also one more tool to help us safely welcome the industry back to Las Vegas for another fantastic show.”

The association was one of several groups that shifted their tradeshows last year to a virtual format due to the pandemic and related restrictions on gathering sizes. The American Gaming Association joins the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association in requiring vaccination for entry at their conventions.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

