DETR website work scheduled Saturday, jobless claims not affected

The maintenance will not impact the state unemployment insurance website (ui.nv.gov) and filers will still be able to access the state’s unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, as well as file online.

The websites of Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation and JobConnect will be down for maintenance early Saturday morning.

DETR said the websites, detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com, will be temporarily unavailable from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

