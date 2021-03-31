Developer completes purchase of long-shuttered Huntridge Theater

Dapper Companies founder J Dapper closed his $4 million acquisition of the long-shuttered property and will spend the next three years renovating it, the firm announced.

An aerial view of the Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The site of the former Huntridge theater at 1208 E. Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Las Vegas developer J Dapper has closed his purchase of the Huntridge Theater and intends to renovate it, as seen in this rendering. (Courtesy of Dapper Companies)

The historic Huntridge Theater photographed on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A view towards the stage at the historic Huntridge Theater on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beastie Boys posters promoting a June 2004 concert hang outside the historic Huntridge Theater on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hole in the roof inside the historic Huntridge Theater photographed on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The historic Huntridge Theater photographed on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chipped paint and plaster covers the walls inside the historic Huntridge Theater on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After multiple attempts to revive the Huntridge Theater went nowhere, a local developer has completed his purchase of the World War II-era venue and intends to bring it back to life.

Dapper Companies founder J Dapper closed his $4 million acquisition of the long-shuttered Las Vegas property and will spend the next three years renovating it, the firm announced Wednesday.

“Bringing the Huntridge Theater back to its former glory after lying abandoned for 20 years is insane and something I dreamed about for years,” Dapper said in a news release.

Built in 1944, the once-popular entertainment venue at the southeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway is on the national and state registers of historic places but has been closed and in disrepair for some time.

The Las Vegas City Council approved a plan in 2019 to facilitate the sale of the Huntridge from its longtime owners, the Mizrachi family, to Dapper.

