Discount grocer sets opening date for Henderson store

The grocery is opening its second valley location, with the first shoppers receiving gifts at the grand opening.

Melody Jones of Las Vegas shops at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shoppers navigate through the dairy aisle at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An opening date has been set for the second Grocery Outlet in Henderson.

The discount grocer is opening its second valley location at 3499 St. Rose Pkwy., Suite 120, on Jan. 30. Starting at 8 a.m., the first 500 in line will receive a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card in amounts ranging from $5 to $500 and the ribbon cutting will take place at noon.

Independent owners Shawn and Kari Maloney will donate $1,000 to Sunrise Mountain Ministries and Lion Habitat Ranch during the grand opening event.

The first Grocery Outlet location is at 3890 Blue Diamond Road, Suite B, and opened in August 2023. Grocery Outlet hopes to open three to four new locations in the valley, Layla Kasha, chief growth officer for the company, told the Review-Journal in June.

The Emeryville, California-based grocers offer hefty discounts — around 40 to 60 percent — on store items, including produce, meats, packaged items, hygiene products and alcohol. Currently, the store has over 520 locations across the country, with 11 in Nevada.

