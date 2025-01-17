First look: Retailers to begin opening this spring at Strip’s newest complex

BLVD is the largest standalone retail, entertainment, dining complex on Strip, the developers say.

Eli Gindi, owner and developer of the new BLVD property, poses for a photo on the Overlook on the Strip, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The future In-N-Out Burger, right, expected to be the largest restaurant in the world, is seen on the Overlook at the new BLVD property on the Strip, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Hirschfield, vice chairman of JLL, a national retail tenant services, speaks as he leads a tour of the new BLVD property on the Strip, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The future In-N-Out Burger, right, expected to be the largest restaurant in the world, is seen on the Overlook at the new BLVD property on the Strip, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

BLVD is not a shopping center.

“It’s a combination of retail, experiential branding, special events,” said Michael Hirschfeld, vice chairman of JLL, who oversees leasing for the project. “You’re not walking in and seeing all the same stores you see in every mall.”

BLVD replaced the Hawaiian Marketplace after it closed in 2022, but plans have been in the works since 2018. Developers Gindi Capital are large Strip property owners — owning almost everything from the BLVD down to the MGM Grand — totalling around 2,000 linear feet.

“It evolved, obviously, with [COVID] lockdown, we had ample opportunity to sort of refine it,” said Hirschfeld. “Everything about this project is geared to making it work best for retailers.”

When retailers start opening their doors, BLVD will be the largest standalone retail, entertainment and dining complex on the Strip, boasting 400,000 square feet without the help of a casino or hotel.

Currently, Lululemon, Abercrombie & Fitch, JD Sports, Pandora, Adidas, H&M and Puma have been announced as tenants of the property. Tenants will start to open at the complex from March to May, with latecomers opening into 2026.

Puma opened in November during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

BLVD also will boast a 120,000 square-foot dedicated food and beverage rooftop.

Hirschfeld anticipates 10 to 12 full, sit-down restaurants, in addition to signed on tenants In-N-Out and Boca Raton-based pizza concept How Ya Dough’n. Currently, they are in negotiations with an Italian, Mediterranean and Mexican restaurants. Additionally, they hope for ice cream or gelato, or another kind of dessert.

The rooftop will also have the capacity for special events or performances. During the Puma Flagship grand opening, BLVD hosted Paris Hilton as a DJ.

Additionally, the rooftop will have The Overlook, which is a small benched area, located right above Las Vegas Boulevard, which Hirschfeld expects to be a popular selfie spot.

“People need a place to just maybe take a break,” said Hirschfeld. “We have the Overlook feature. Sit out on the Overlook and take your selfie. Sit with your family. Just relax. There’s a lot of energy down on the Strip. “

More tenants are soon to be announced, with one 10,000 square-foot leasing area still unoccupied.