Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather can now lace up the skates in his own Las Vegas roller rink.

Mayweather on Thursday closed his purchase of Crystal Palace on Boulder Highway, property records show. He bought the skating rink for $4 million, listing broker Jennifer Weinberg told the Review-Journal on Monday.

The pugilist, who hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan, acquired the property through a limited liability company called Michigan Skating, records show.

He has apparently renamed it Skate Rock City and is holding open skating from 7 to 10 p.m. the first Monday of each month, according to his Instagram page.

The new name might be another Michigan reference as well, in honor of the song “Detroit Rock City” by Kiss.

Weinberg, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, said that there were multiple offers on Crystal Palace and that Mayweather was interested from the beginning. The roller rink went on the market in October, as the seller, Tim Poole, is retiring, Weinberg said.

The rink, 4680 Boulder Highway, spans more than 25,900 square feet and was priced at $4.5 million, according to its listing on commercial real estate site LoopNet.

The Review-Journal reported Jan. 20 that Mayweather was buying the roller rink.

Mayweather’s real estate agent Tanasha Pettigrew, who worked on the deal, told the Review-Journal last month that Mayweather wanted to broaden his real estate portfolio, including with properties that “help people have a good time,” and that the famed fighter is an avid roller skater.

Poole, who did not return a call seeking comment Monday, previously told the Review-Journal that Mayweather and his family had been skating at the rink for years.

It wasn’t the boxer’s only link to Crystal Palace.

Mayweather’s former bodyguard Ocie Harris pleaded guilty in 2012 to charges that he shot at two men outside the roller rink in 2009. The shooting occurred after Mayweather allegedly threatened the life of one of the victims over insulting text messages, the Review-Journal previously reported.

No one was injured, and Mayweather was never charged, according to the news report.

Mayweather, 43, is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, compiling a 50-0 record and winning world titles in five weight classes during his 21-year career.

He last fought professionally in 2017, defeating mixed-martial-arts star Conor McGregor in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

