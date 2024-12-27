Here’s the most expensive homes that sold in Las Vegas in 2024

The top five residential sales were dominated by one community, Summerlin, again this year however lacked the star power of 2023.

The Summit Club home on Discovery View Court closed on July 30 and was listed for $16.5 million. It was built in 2020 by Discovery Builders and was renovated in 2021. (Discovery)

The sprawling 9,827-square-foot, five-bedroom home went on sale in west Las Vegas for $23.5 million and sold this March for well under asking at $19.7 million. Photo: Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

This Summerlin residence at 10918 Summit Club Drive was the top residential sale of 2024. Photo: IS Luxury

The Las Vegas real estate market had another off year, but there were still a number of substantial deals that took place, although lacking the star power of last year.

Here’s a countdown of the top five residential sales that took place in Clark County in 2024 through Dec. 16, omitting multiparcel sales:

1. 10918 Summit Club Drive, Summerlin

Clocking in at a whopping $35 million, just over a year after Celine Dion set the valley record for a $30 million sale of her property in The Summit Club in Summerlin, her next-door neighbor sold a 1.5-acre estate in May of this year.

The two-story home, which is part of the resort community of the Discovery Land Co. is on approximately 1.5 acres and measures 11,427 square feet with a total of five bedrooms, seven baths and a six-car garage with a pool with a waterfall and a spa.

The seller is listed as Patrick and Andrea Ramsey, who acquired the lot in 2016 for $2.5 million and built a custom home in 2017, according to public records. The buyer is listed as Janis C. Soto and Ronald R. Soto.

2. 4879 Vegas Hills Court, Summerlin

According to Zillow, this property has 10,295 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sold for $22 million in March. Clark County property records show the house was originally built in 2019 and sits on just over half an acre.

The sellers are listed as Carrie M. Cooper and Phillip K. Cooper and the buyer is listed as Deprecated LLC.

3. 11051 Witchcraft Court, Summerlin

The sprawling 9,827-square-foot, five-bedroom home went on sale in west Las Vegas for $23.5 million and sold this March for well under asking at $19.7 million.

Located in the gated The Summit Club, the property was designed and built by Blue Heron and features an outdoor kitchen, three retractable flat-screen TVs, an elevator, a pizza oven, cabanas, two zero-edge pools and two spas.

The property is located west of the Siena Golf Club, in Summerlin, which was recently ranked as one of the top-selling master-planned communities for 2023. The seller is listed as Bresbuild America LLC and the buyer is listed as 11051 Witchcraft Court LLC.

4. 4722 Discovery View Court, Summerlin

This Summit Club home on Discovery View Court was sold in July for $15.7 million, below its listing of $16.5 million. It was built back in 2020 by Discovery Builders and was last renovated in 2021.

The home has approximately 5,770 square feet with five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths. The property sits on approximately 0.34 acres in the Club Village neighborhood with views of the golf course, and it also has a three-car garage, views of the Strip and outdoor entertainment space over the two-story home.

The buyer is listed as the Batra Family Trust and the seller is listed as Bickett of Ponte Vedra Beach LP.

5. 1526 Dragon Crest Avenue, Henderson

This MacDonald Highlands’ Dragon’s Reserve property has a double-gated private cul-de-sac that has views of the Strip and mountains, and sold for $15 million in October. The house was originally built in 2021 by Blue Heron and sits on a 0.59-acre lot. It has three stories and clocks in around 10,037 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage.

The buyer is listed as Joshua Jonathan Walters, David Joshua Walters and Arthur L. Walters III.

