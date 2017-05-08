JC Penney to expand 2 Sephora departments in Southern Nevada

Customers line up on the sidewalk outside of the JC Penney in the Meadows Mall on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

JC Penney Co. will complete an expansion of its Sephora cosmetics department in Henderson and at Meadows Mall.

The expansions are part of a selective rollout nationwide for 32 locations. Customers can buy Sephora brands online and then pick them up at the store the same day.

Henderson will finish in June and Meadows will finish in July. Each location will add about four new beauty consultants, JC Penney spokeswoman Christina Voss said. The Sephora departments will grow by about 50 percent.

The expansion goes against recent headlines of brick-and-mortar giants shuttering locations due to competition from online retailers. JC Penney had announced in March the close of its Boulevard Mall location.

But a burst in shoppers visiting stores nationwide caused the department store chain to delay nationwide closures.

Other developments:

— Forum Shops at Caesars has plans for new art offerings. Magical Memories, a fine art gallery with works inspired by scenes and characters from Disney, Pixar and The Muppets, will open in Forum Shops later this month.

Formerly at Town Square, this new location will have a 1950s soundstage theme. Work on the remodel is valued at $300,000, according to county records.

Australian photographer Peter Lik will open a second gallery in the shopping center. Known for his landscapes, Lik’s other gallery locations include The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and The Grand Canal Shoppes.

He will open his second Forum Shops location inside an old Diesel clothing store. County records show the remodel work is valued at $150,000 and includes new cabinetry, flooring, paint and light fixtures.

Lik is self-taught, having started taking photographs at age 8 when his parents gave him a Kodak Brownie camera.

In 2014, he made a record-setting sale with $6.5 million for his photograph “Phantom.”

Forum Shops will also open a food-themed gallery from Nathan Myhrvold. Called Modernist Cuisine, the gallery will sell limited editions from Myhrvold, a retired chief technology officer for tech giant Microsoft.

In a statement, Myhrvold said the Las Vegas Valley’s reputation as a food destination and respect of celebrity chefs drew him. The foot traffic and architecture of Forum Shops helped sell that specific venue.

— Discount Tire opened a new location at 7007 S. Durango Drive, near Badura Avenue.

