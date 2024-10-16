Large Las Vegas-owned complex to be sold at auction

Why Nevada casinos won’t use a new gun-detection system being used in other states

The exterior of the Cashman Center complex in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The city approved the sale of Cashman Center via online auction on Oct. 16, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Cashman Center might get new tenants in 2025, after the city of Las Vegas approved the auction of the site during a meeting on Wednesday.

The Cashman Center will go up for sale via an online auction at EnergyNet.com. The land was appraised at $33.95 million and bidding will begin at that number, according to the city council approval.

EnergyNet.com has been used by the state of Nevada and Bureau of Land Management for real estate and oil lease auctions. The site will prequalify bidders to bid in the auction. The auction will be at no cost to the city.

The auction will begin on Nov. 12 and conclude on Nov. 19. The City Council will have the option to approve the highest bid during its Dec. 4 meeting or reject all bids. Anyone will be able to bid on the land.

Located at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., the auction will encompass all 50 acres of Cashman Center, including the ballpark, warehouse showrooms, theater, storage and parking lots.

The city took control of the complex from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors authority in 2016 and closed the complex in 2017. Since then, the city has been unsuccessful in redeveloping the space — even offering the land to the Oakland A’s for their new stadium, which was denied.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.