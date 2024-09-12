91°F
Las Vegas gyms hiring lifeguards after pools closure

A Las Vegas Athletic Club entrance is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las ...
A Las Vegas Athletic Club entrance is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 

A local gym operator told its patrons it will hire pool lifeguards after several months of disputed discussions with health officials over the safety requirement.

Lap pools at Las Vegas Athletic Clubs, a local 24/7, full-service fitness chain with seven locations around the valley, closed on Aug. 21.

In an update sent to LVAC members on Thursday morning, President Chad Smith said club management was eager to reopen the pools as soon as possible. They are “actively hiring and training lifeguards” to meet the Southern Nevada Health District requirements.

“We’re also awaiting final approval of our Lifeguard Plan, which is unfortunately caught in the complexities of local government processes,” Smith said in the emailed message.

Gym spas, steam rooms and saunas remain open.

The pool closures come after a monthslong fight between LVAC and the SNHD over a lifeguard requirement. In June, the health district ruled that LVAC and other gyms are required to have lifeguards in their pools, citing, in part, the death of a 58-year-old woman who drowned at the LVAC’s North Decatur location on Feb. 4.

The woman’s family sued the gym for negligence in her death in an Aug. 28 wrongful death lawsuit.

LVAC locations were granted an exemption from the lifeguarding rule in 2020, along with other gym brands in the valley. But the health district has said they are now enforcing the rule because the waivers weren’t “adequate to ensure the facilities were protecting the public.”

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

