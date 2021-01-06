54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

M Resort lays off 159 workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 4:33 pm
 
M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The M Resort in Henderson laid off 159 staff members on Monday.

A spokesman for the resort’s parent company, Penn National Gaming Inc., said the layoffs were directly tied to the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing operating restrictions and low business volumes.

The layoffs are “the very unfortunate reality of not knowing how long this global public health threat will last or when we’ll be able to resume full operations,” spokesman Jeff Morris said.

Layoffs have become commonplace among local casino operators since the onset of the pandemic, which has caused Las Vegas occupancy rates to dip and hampered lucrative large-scale events like conventions.

Penn has a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund available for staff facing financial hardships and former staff members. As of December, the fund had roughly $2.7 million.

The company also announced Tuesday that it donated $1 million to The Barstool Fund, which supports small business owners across the country impacted by the pandemic. The company purchased a 36 percent stake in digital sports media company Barstool Sports Inc. in January.

Penn shares closed up 7.5 percent Tuesday to $86.98 on the Nasdaq.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
2
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
3
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
4
Juvenile’s death in exclusive Summerlin neighborhood ‘alcohol-related’
Juvenile’s death in exclusive Summerlin neighborhood ‘alcohol-related’
5
James Holzhauer returns to TV on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
James Holzhauer returns to TV on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Individuals fill the Sands Expo before CES 2020 floor open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (E ...
CES’ virtual show costing the city millions
By / RJ

This time of year, Las Vegas is usually bustling with hundreds of thousands of people flying in for CES. But not this year — and Southern Nevada is set to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars because of it.