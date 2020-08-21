Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue

Casino Royale’s layoffs are “a continuation of the mass layoff on May 27, 2020,” a notice said.

Visitors wander about the Casino Royale along the Strip on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Friday reported 1.065 million people visited the destination in June, a 70.5 percent decline from June 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Casino Royale is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

People walk past Casino Royale on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Layoffs across the Las Vegas Strip’s properties continue, and one Strip restaurant is re-closing.

Casino Royale indicated it was laying off 98 employees, half of whom were dealers, as of Aug. 10, according to a notice made public Friday. The notice is dated Aug. 10 and was filed under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

Casino Royale’s layoffs are “a continuation of the mass layoff on May 27, 2020,” the notice said. They follow a pattern of valley hotels and resorts laying off or furloughing employees as fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide shutdown.

Additionally, Searsucker, a restaurant inside Caesars Palace, announced Tuesday on social media it was closing until further notice because of “the resulting economic impacts” of slowed business, reduced capacity and directives from public officials.

A notice from Hakkasan Group dated Tuesday and filed with the state echoed the economic impact of the pandemic and said 52 employees were to be laid off from Searsucker on Friday. Among the people out of a job were bartenders, cooks, servers and dishwashers, according to the notice.

“We are committed to reopening Searsucker when the various government agencies restrictions are reduced and business levels return,” the restaurant tweeted Tuesday.

Representatives for Hakkasan Group, Casino Royale and Caesars Entertainment Inc. did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.