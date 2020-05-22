Nevada’s unemployment rate in April near 30 percent

Nevada’s unemployment rate reached 28.2 percent in April, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nevada’s unemployment rate reached 28.2 percent in April, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The agency reported employment is down 254,800 over the year, a growth rate of -18 percent. Nevada’s employment dropped to levels last seen in 2013 and realized the largest over the month and year decline on record, which dates back to 1990.

