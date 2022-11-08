New industrial project to be built near Raiders’ HQ

Westport Properties announced Monday it will build an 81,511-square-foot facility on a recently acquired plot of land in Henderson.

Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. Westport Properties announced Monday it will build an 81,511-square-foot facility on a recently acquired plot of land near Raiders’ HQ in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The M Resort at St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard, above, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Southern California developer unveiled plans for a new industrial project near the Raiders’ practice facility.

Westport Properties announced Monday it will build an 81,511-square-foot facility on a recently acquired plot of land in Henderson. It aims to start construction on the project, at the corner of Bruner Avenue and Amigo Street, in the first quarter next year and finish in the fourth quarter.

Westport, based in Irvine, California, owns and operates self-storage, multifamily and industrial properties across the country.

The west Henderson area off St. Rose Parkway, at the southern edge of the valley, has seen a surge of construction in recent years. Developers have put up housing tracts, apartments, retail centers, the Raiders’ headquarters and, an especially popular option, warehouses.

Valley Health System broke ground earlier this year on a 150-bed hospital at the corner of St. Rose and Raiders Way, and casino operator Penn Entertainment announced plans last month to add a second hotel tower at the M Resort, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose.

