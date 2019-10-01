73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Slot makers pin hopes on skill-based games to woo more players

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2019 - 6:20 pm
 

When showing off the latest innovations from Next Gaming, Mike Darley is more than just CEO of the slot machine manufacturer. He’s also the captain of a spaceship.

He flies his ship across the dark canvas of space, blasting lasers as space rocks barrel toward him. Eventually, it gets to be too much — his spacecraft takes one final blow from a rock before exploding. The game’s title, Asteroids, appears on the screen.

Darley’s game is just like the classic Atari game, albeit with one major difference: This machine gives players the chance to win their money back.

Next Gaming and other local slot manufacturers have been working to integrate video game concepts to attract players. While some expect this tactic will be a game-changer in the industry, others say it’s going to take a lot more to make people want to invest in skill-based games.

Skill versus luck

Next Gaming has partnered with video game companies Atari and Taito to transform classic arcade games such Asteroids, Tempest, Missile Command and Arkanoid into slot machines. Once state regulators give the go-ahead, the games will go on trial at Planet Hollywood and The Linq Hotel, Darley said.

Marcus Prater, executive director of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, said the familiarity of the Atari and Taito brands could help Next Gaming’s machines stand out.

“Licensed brands tend to do better than nonlicensed brands in the slot world,” he said.

Additionally, Darley expects players will be drawn to the sense of control they get from the skill-based games.

“They like to play games where they have some influence over the outcome,” he said.

A September report from skill-based game developer Synergy Blue that surveyed more than 1,000 gamblers, 79 percent of people would be more likely to visit casinos if the games were more like video, arcade or mobile games.

If “they believe their abilities improve their odds,” then they’re more attracted to the game, said Synergy Blue CEO Georg Washington. “People expect more. They want more of that interaction.”

Even if the games make players feel more in control, they rely on luck as much any other slot machine.

“There has to be a hold in the casino,” Darley said. “These games are designed so that if you’re really, really good, your chances of winning more frequently are higher. But there’s no guarantee that you’re going to win every time.”

That design could backfire on the machine’s success.

“People might feel misled, thinking if they’re really skillful, they’re going to win money,” said John Acres, founder of the Las Vegas-based gaming technology company Acres 4.0. “All it means here in Nevada is I will lose more slowly. … (and unlike the arcade games), it costs a heck of a lot more than a quarter.”

Drawing in demographics

While Las Vegas has been attracting more millennials in recent years, this demographic doesn’t spend as much time on slot machines when compared with time spent by older generations.

In 2017, 72 percent of millennials — those between 23 and 38 — gambled while in Las Vegas, less than the average visitor rate of 74 percent, according to a 2019 report from the Nevada Resort Association.

Younger visitors who do gamble tend to do it less often. Millennials spent an average of 1.1 hours gambling per day, according to the resort association report. Generation X, those age 39 to 54, spent in an average of 1.6 hours, and baby boomers, those between 55 and 73, gambled an average of two hours per day.

Darley said arcade-style games could be a draw for the millennial generation that’s been long sought after by casino operators.

“We’ve chosen to target a very broad demographic … (from) baby boomers to the younger millennial,” he said. “The younger generation relaxes by intensity. They like to be in something all the time … so when they play these games, it’s an immersive experience.”

But according to Washington, millennials may not be the best target demographic for these games.

“(I’m) not saying we don’t have games for millennials,” he said. But “we really go out for the contemporary baby boomer and Gen X because they have more disposable income and time.”

‘It’s going to evolve’

Despite garnering a lot of buzz in 2016 and 2017, skill-based games have failed to meet expectations.

“I’m not excited about skill-based games,” Acres said. “As of now, they don’t tip the scales very well. … They don’t compare to the (games) at home, and they cost a lot more.”

Todd Eilers, principal at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, said the first few generations of skill-based games have failed to drive much revenue.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Barry Jonas said he also has yet to see many gains from the machines.

“Skill-based gaming has been around now for a little while. We just haven’t seen that traction just yet,” Jonas said. “We’re still waiting to see real momentum.”

Washington said he believes manufacturers just need more time, adding they shouldn’t be judged as a whole based on the handful of skill-based games that have already hit the market.

“There hasn’t been a lot of times to get (skill-based games) through licensing, to get them into the market,” he said. “We’re developing things over time and adjusting and so forth. It’s more of an art than a science.”

Prater said he’s been preaching patience on skill-based games since they first rolled out.

“I said it’d be a five-year rollout before we could make a judgment, and we’re only in year three,” he said. “I get it, people want to see cool stuff shoot to the moon, but it doesn’t work that way in our business. … I believe it will be a good segment for our business going forward.”

Darley has hopes that the next generations will be able to look back at the mistakes of the first skill-based games and offer improvements that attract more players.

“Not everything is going to work all the time,” he said. “You’ve got skill-based gaming that’s maybe in a three-year revolution. That’s a short time to prepare. … It’s going to evolve.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In an Aug. 21, 2019 photo, instructor Chris Powicki speaks during an interview at Cape Cod Comm ...
Trump’s windmill hatred a worry for booming industry
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Rodrique Ngowi The Associated Press

Turbines are rising by the thousands across America, from remote Texas plains to farms in Iowa. And the boom now is expanding offshore. But, President Donald Trump hates wind turbines.

Forever 21 at Downtown Summerlin (Google maps)
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
The Associated Press

Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is ...
Hope of coming back to shuttered GM plant fades for workers
By John Seewer, Tom Krisher and Jonathan Mattise The Associated Press

Of the workers who once staffed the plant around the clock, about 3,400 took GM up on transferring to factories around the country.

Mitchell Langberg (Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck)
The Ladder: Law firm forms crisis management group

The law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has formed a crisis management group led by shareholder Mitch Langberg and Chief Culture and Communications Officer Lara Day.