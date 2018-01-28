Gruden billboard surfaces at Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas

Jon Gruden, welcome to Las Vegas. An image of the new Raiders coach has been plastered on a billboard located above the site for the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Gruden, welcome to Las Vegas.

An image of the new Raiders coach has been plastered on a billboard located above the site for the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

The sign, facing south, simply states, “THE RAIDERS ARE COMING.” Gruden’s image is above the message, with a Raiders logo at the left.

The stadium is being constructed on a 62-acre site at Russell Road, bordering Interstate 15 near McCarran International Airport and just west of Mandalay Bay.

The Raiders are scheduled to begin play at the Las Vegas stadium in 2020.