Marvel at bird’s-eye view of Allegiant Stadium’s roof — VIDEO
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered Las Vegas, crews working at Allegiant Stadium completed another milestone in the construction of the $2 billion facility.
Roof panel installation began on March 11 and a little more than a month later was completed on April 14 when the final panels were installed on the south end of the 65,000-seat stadium.
Here is a bird’s-eye view of the roof.
The stadium remains on track to be completed before August.