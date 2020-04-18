Marvel at bird’s-eye view of Allegiant Stadium’s roof — VIDEO

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered Las Vegas, crews working at Allegiant Stadium completed another milestone in the construction of the $2 billion facility.

Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium with completed roof panel installation on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Roof panel installation began on March 11 and a little more than a month later was completed on April 14 when the final panels were installed on the south end of the 65,000-seat stadium.

Here is a bird’s-eye view of the roof.

The stadium remains on track to be completed before August.