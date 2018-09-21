Stadium

MGM is worried about the Raiders’ stadium parking plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2018 - 6:36 pm
 

MGM Resorts International isn’t happy with the Oakland Raiders’ parking plan for the 65,000-seat indoor football stadium the team is building across Interstate 15 from Mandalay Bay and Luxor.

Bill Hornbuckle, an MGM executive and one of the nine members of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board, on Thursday said his company fears that its customers would be “choked out” by people wanting to park close to the stadium on event days.

“Despite that what would be perceived as an opportunity, I still remain … concerned by where we ended up,” Hornbuckle said after the stadium development company’s chief operating officer, Don Webb, gave the authority board an update on the team’s parking plan.

Where they “ended up” was a parking plan unveiled to the Clark County Commission Sept. 5 proposing four parking lots where ticket holders would be directed to park and then shuttled by bus to the stadium.

Each of the four lots are more than a mile away from the stadium, which led Hornbuckle and MGM to fear that people would instead park at the closer Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Excalibur parking facilities and walk to the stadium.

“This community knows all too well that we charge for parking so the essence of MGM not benefiting from this is not lost on us,” Hornbuckle said. ”On a Saturday, we’re petrified we’re going to get choked out,” he said.

Webb assured Hornbuckle that the Raiders’ parking plan is still a work in progress and that they would continue to revisit the issue.

“Parking is never going to be a static issue,” Webb said. “Transportation options will change over time. People’s habits will change over time. The stadium mix and other events occurring in the neighborhood will occur over time. There are so many conditions that should cause us to constantly be rethinking parking and transportation that it’s difficult, and I think impractical, to say we have a solution and that’s the solution for the next 30 years.”

Webb said the team would continue to refine the plan as the planned July 31, 2020, opening date draws closer.

In an update on the status of the $1.8 billion project under construction at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, Webb said stadium construction continues to be on schedule. He showed board members two videos, one with a Sunday drone flyover of the construction site, and another with a computerized schedule visualization showing active construction zones and onsite work, including the placement of cranes and materials.

Webb said some of the cement pours were resequenced at the tall elevator shafts on the north end of the stadium, but that work was modified to keep the project on time.

The Raiders and the UNLV football team are scheduled to begin playing its first games in the new stadium for the 2020 season. Raiders President Marc Badain said Thursday that there is still no agreement on where the team would play the 2019 season. The Raiders are contracted to play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum through this year, but have yet to sign a deal on a one-year extension of that agreement.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Stadium
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Stadium Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like