Parking sales for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium off to strong start

Sales of parking passes for 2021 Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium have been strong in the first week of their availability for season ticket holders.

Parking lot C at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sales of parking passes for 2021 Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium have been strong in the first week of their availability for season ticket holders.

Raiders President Marc Badain said some parking lots are already sold out, including those in the immediate footprint of the $2 billion stadium as well as some of the adjacent lots.

“We still have some on the west side and what we’ve referred to as the co-op that have some spots available” Badain said.

The co-op refers to businesses within the stadium’s area that partnered with the Raiders to offer their parking lots for game days.

Parking passes cost between $40 and $100 per game for a normal-sized vehicle, depending on the location of the lot. Parking in the Raiders controlled lots cost an average of $75, Badain said.

Parking lots will be open four hours prior to kickoff of Raiders games and three hours before other events at the stadium. The lots will close one hour after all events.

The Raiders spent $50 million on parking-related expenses to offer parking lots in several areas in-and-around the stadium. There are 35,000 parking spaces within one mile of the stadium, with some controlled by the Raiders, others in parking garages at nearby MGM Resorts properties and some at nearby businesses.

There are 6,000 tailgating spots, which cost $40 per game for an offsite location to $100 for one on the stadium site. The majority of the parking spaces around the stadium’s 62-acre site allow tailgating.

“They don’t really have to sign up for them, the lots that we control they can tailgate in,” Badain said. “They don’t have to ask permission”

Some of the offsite parking lots the Raiders control, including the largest lot at the Tropicana Detention Basin that the team is leasing from Clark County, are still being worked on as the first major event with fans, a concert by EDM star Illenium, is less than two weeks out.

“It’s ongoing,” Badain said. “We actually had a call yesterday (Monday) on some work that the county wants us to do or that the land owner wants us to do and all of that is in process.“

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.