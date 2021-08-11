Raiders say mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium

As Raider Nation converges on Allegiant Stadium for the first Raiders game at the facility with fans, remember “face mask” is not a penalty in this case. It’s a rule for all that attend.

An usher holds a sign directing fans to wear masks during a special training camp practice on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The mandate Gov. Steve Sisolak issued last month requiring masks be worn at all times at indoor facilities will apply to the tens of thousands of fans anticipated to attend the preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders said they’ll follow state and local guidelines and will require fans and employees to wear masks while inside the stadium. Under the directive, event attendees must wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking.

Although the mandate was in effect for the Concacaf Gold Cup final Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium, there were reports of fans removing their masks once they entered the building.

Sisolak noted the lack of masks worn during the event at a news conference last week.

“What happened at the soccer match… everyone who walked through the turnstiles had their mask on and 10 minute into the match the masks all came off,” Sisolak said during an Aug. 5 news conference. “I’m asking them to come up with a plan that is more effective for compliance and for enforcement.”

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said enforcement officers made up of Clark County business licensing staff, the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Southern Nevada Health District were at the Gold Cup event documenting what they saw.

“It’s likely a fine will be issued from that event,” Naft said. “They’re still finalizing that report.”

Several enforcement agents are assigned to this weekend’s Raiders preseason game. They will be monitoring protocols and how safety measures are being enforced.

“They’ll be prepared to issue any fines if deemed appropriate,” Naft said. “I expect enforcement to be much more significant.”

