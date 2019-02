Aerial view of Raiders stadium in Las Vegas as it continues to take shape without little to no impact from the winter storm that passed through the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Friday, February 22, 2019 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas continues to take shape without little to no impact from the winter storm that passed through the valley on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The rainy weather actually presented an opportunity to test some of the storm drainage systems at the stadium.

The stadium is scheduled to open in August 2020 and officials say it is on schedule.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjourn al.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Michael Quine at mquine@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Vegas88s on Twitter.