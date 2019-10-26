Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Allegiant Stadium raising roof cables, installing lanai doors
In a new addition of the Vegas Nation Stadium Show Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discus the latest construction on the Raiders Allegiant Stadium with interviews from Don Webb.
