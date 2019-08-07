Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Raiders announce Allegiant Stadium naming deal

We hear from Raiders President Marc Badain and Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher as Ed Graney and Rick Velotta bring you the latest on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas stadium that will be the home of the Raiders in 2020 had its topping off ceremony Monday where the highest steel beam was attached to the roof. Dignitaries, government leaders and construction workers gathered to sign the beam before it was raised.

At the ceremony, the Raiders revealed a naming rights deal with Allegiant Air and the name of the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat venue will be Allegiant Stadium.

We hear from Raiders President Marc Badain and Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher as Ed Graney and Rick Velotta recap the ceremony and more in this edition of the Vegas Nation “Allegiant” Stadium Show.

