Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Raiders stadium going vertical

The $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium project continues to grow with workers taking the project vertically on the site at Russell Road and Interstate 15.

Mortenson Construction Co. and McCarthy Building Cos. crews will continue to install the 52 65-ton truss assemblies that will hold the exterior skin of the stadium and support the translucent polymer roof.

Committee work also is well underway with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority continuing to meet every other month and the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee preparing a report to Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for how to develop events to keep the stadium busy when it isn’t hosting Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels football games.

The public can watch progress on the stadium with a new 24-hour camera installed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal atop the Panorama Towers and focused on the site.

