101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Allegiant Stadium

Worker injured in boom lift incident at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2020 - 10:30 am
 
Updated August 13, 2020 - 11:03 am

A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility.

The worker was carrying out touch-up work on the exterior of the substantially completed stadium when the injury occurred, according to Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture building the stadium.

“The worker was alert and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation,” said Eric Grenz, vice president of Mortenson-McCarthy. “We are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”

Additional details on the accident were not immediately available.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration was opening an investigation into the incident, OSHA spokeswoman Teri Williams said.

Allegiant Stadium was declared substantially completed on July 31, though a list of items remained to be carried out. The project is scheduled to conclude at the end of November.

In a statement on July 31 about the substantial completion, Mortenson-McCarthy touted its safety record on the 65,000-seat stadium project, which will be the home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

“Mortenson-McCarthy made worker safety a priority throughout construction and in doing so achieved a remarkable safety record with a total recordable incident rate of 0.98, which is less than one-third the national average,” the statement read. “More than 12,000 individuals contributed to the project’s design and construction.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
2
Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown miss Raiders’ morning practice
Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown miss Raiders’ morning practice
3
Worker injured in boom lift incident at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Worker injured in boom lift incident at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
4
Jon Gruden denies COVID prank, unswayed by college delays
Jon Gruden denies COVID prank, unswayed by college delays
5
Free of burning feet, Tyrell Williams hopes for better days
Free of burning feet, Tyrell Williams hopes for better days
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell says "pressure is a privilege" - Video
Many people still question if the Raiders should have drafted defensive end Clelin Ferrell as high as they did in 2019. Ferrell says it doesn't matter what the "haters" say, he knows his worth to the team and is ready to prove it in year two.
Raiders DC Guenther says team is "much faster on defense" - Video
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther says the team has rebuilt the engine on defense by adding young talent and speed.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.15 | 10,000 Page Playbook
This week's guest is Raiders safety Erik Harris. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Jason Witten is ready to bring veteran leadership to the team while learning Gruden's, "10,000 page playbook." Erik Harris prides himself on film study and making those around him better.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Recap Video
Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Ed Graney discuss Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown sitting out of Wednesday's practice, how a healthy Tyrell Williams can contribute on offense, give first impressions of the Raiders Henderson headquarters and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Jounral)
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams feels healthy again - Video
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams says he feels healthy again after dealing with plantar fasciitis last season.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs explains why he missed practice - Video
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs explains why he missed Wednesday's practice.
Jon Gruden gives update on Jacobs, Brown missing practice - Video
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden explains why running back Josh Jacobs and tackle Trent Brown were both missing from Wednesday's practice.
Kwiatkoski on Becoming a Raider, Learning their Defense - Video
Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski discusses how he's adjusting to playing on a new team, what it was like trying to learn the playbook virtually and how important it is that they're finally together working on the field in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Jason Witten ready for veteran role - Video
Longtime Dallas Cowboy turned Las Vegas Raider Jason Witten is looking forward to being a veteran leader with his new team. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Adam Hill discuss Witten's excitement.
Witten talks about finding a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
After spending 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and having a brief stint as a color commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, tight end Jason Witten discusses his decision to return to the NFL and moving on to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Maxx Crosby placed on COVID-19 reserve list - Video
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Vinny Bonsignore give an update on Crosby's status.
Takeaways with Violator and Raider Cody - VIDEO
On the Takeaways edition of the Vegas Nation podcast, host Heidi Fang spoke with fans known as Violator and Raider Cody about Raiders' owner Mark Davis' decision to have games without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020 and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden on offseason improvements to Raiders defense - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses how the players they acquired in the offseason help them improve on defense and some of his expectations for his defensive line. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders newcomers up to speed despite chaotic offseason
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was pleased by the retention of information the newcomers to the organization have shown so far despite the chaotic offseason brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gruden on what the Raiders plan is if a coach gets coronavirus - VIDEO
During a Thursday media availability Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about what kind of contingency plans are in place in the event that one of team's coaches catches coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden on what the Raiders plan is if a coach gets coronavirus - VIDEO
During a Thursday media availability Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about what kind of contingency plans are in place in the event that one of team's coaches catches coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.14 | NFL Opt Outs
Derek Carr never thought twice about playing this year. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Around the league players are opting out of the season. Allegiant stadium is ready for some football.
Olson on how Lynn Bowden, Henry Ruggs and other rookies fit in the Raiders offense - VIDEO
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson talked about Lynn Bowden, Jr.'s versatility and the weapon that he is on offense and how some of the team's other rookies will fit in their offensive schemes. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr 'tired of being disrespected' - Video
When asked if he considered opting out this season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he feels like he has a lot to prove to himself and is "tired of being disrespected." Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Ed Graney discuss Carr's comments.
Olson wants Carr to be more "creative", Carr on his third year in Gruden's offense - VIDEO
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said in a news conference on Tuesday that he wants quarterback Derek Carr to be more creative in his third year in the Gruden system. Carr comments on Olson's take and talks about the addition of Marcus Mariota to the team. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders QB Derek Carr explains why opting out wasn't an option for him - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr explains why opting out of the 2020 NFL season wasn't even a thought that crossed his mind during a news conference on Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders games will be without fans in 2020 - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Vinny Bonsignore discuss why there won't be fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020 and what the next course of action may be for Raiders fans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders to play without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020
The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas will be played at an empty Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Walk around Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
You can now walk around outside of Allegiant Stadium now that the construction fences have been taken down. (Angus Kelly, Kevin Cannon and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Takeaways with Heidi Fang: JT The Brick
Radio personality and Raiders host JT The Brick joins Heidi Fang to discuss the Raiders biggest position battles as the team starts training camp, who on the team he's expecting to have a big season and what the Raiders need to do to be a playoff team in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says he wants to beat coronavirus "into the ground" - VIDEO
As Raiders Training Camp got underway amid the coronavirus pandemic, head coach Jon Gruden talked about how the virus has affected people he knows, the NFL, the Raiders and commented on those opting out of the season because of it. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders release video of Henderson headquarters
On Thursday the Raiders released a video showcasing the interior of their new Henderson headquarters.
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Raiders Gruden, Ruggs update from training camp - Video
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he has not heard from any of his players on their choice to opt out from playing this season. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs says he feels 100 percent himself after suffering from a freak injury back in early June.
Gruden, Ruggs on expectations for the Raiders in 2020 - VIDEO
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on what improvements can be made to give the team a winning record and wide receiver Henry Ruggs talks about how he can contribute to the team in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Rookies Adjust to NFL is Different in a Coronavirus World - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and their number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, address how the coronavirus pandemic has affected rookies attempting to transition to the NFL. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.13 | Training Camp
This week's guests are Ed Graney and Tanner Muse. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Learn the procedures of this novel NFL training camp in 2020.
Raiders LB Tanner Muse ready for training camp - Video
Las Vegas Raiders rookie linebacker Tanner Muse recently signed a four-year contract with the team and is ready to finally get some hands-on work.
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Business Videos
Sahara Las Vegas sues blogger over closure rumor - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas has filed a defamation lawsuit against Scott Roeben, the man behind vitalvegas.com, for reporting a rumor that the Las Vegas Strip property would close in September.
MGM Resorts announces “Viva Las Office” program - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced its new “Viva Las Office” program that encourages business travelers to work remotely from the Bellagio or Aria.
Las Vegas housing market sees record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas’ housing market is “on fire” despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effect on the economy, as sales totals surged and prices hit another all-time high last month. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Las Vegas gets COVID-19 regulatory complaint - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas is the first property on the Las Vegas Strip — and the first in Southern Nevada — to receive a regulatory complaint related to coronavirus safety protocols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Anthony Silva and his wife Tonie Silva held the first tailgate at the recently completed Allegi ...
Las Vegas couple holds first tailgate at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

On Saturday, the day after the substantial completion milestone, Anthony and Tonie Silva, recent transplants from Salt Lake City to North Las Vegas, set up a full tailgate spread in Ford Lot J on the south end of the stadium.