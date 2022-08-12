Strip property owner plans new retail complex
A property owner on the Strip has drawn up plans for a new retail complex spanning more than 300,000 square feet along Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor.
New York investment firm Gindi Capital is looking to develop the three-story project on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Harmon Avenue. It would replace a cluster of existing properties, including the now-closed Hawaiian Marketplace.
The Clark County Commission is scheduled to consider the plans Aug. 17.
According to county documents, the 95-foot-high project would span 302,613 square feet and include retail shops, restaurants, supper clubs, service bars and outdoor entertainment space.
Moreover, a “future hotel may be submitted at a later time to be located at the rear of the building” but is not part of the current plans, according to a July 5 letter from the landlord’s representative to the Clark County Comprehensive Planning Department.
An attempt to speak with Gindi about the proposed retail complex was unsuccessful Thursday.
The project would reshape a busy stretch of the Strip that gets heavy foot traffic and is near several megaresorts. Plans for the new complex do not come as a surprise, either.
Gindi acquired the roughly 9.5-acre property in 2019 for $172 million. When it announced the purchase, the firm said it was working with its design and development teams to “unveil plans for a new flagship retail, entertainment and dining experience.”
The landlord also said in a June lawsuit against the owner of a former business in Hawaiian Marketplace that “construction is imminent” and that it would “begin demolishing structures” by Aug. 15.
Meanwhile, Gindi’s project site is just south of a 6-acre spread that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquired in June for $270 million.
Sources previously told the Review-Journal that Fertitta is looking to build an upscale hotel.
