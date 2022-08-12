97°F
Strip property owner plans new retail complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 7:04 pm
 
Pedestrians walk through the closed Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, July ...
Pedestrians walk through the closed Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A property owner on the Strip has drawn up plans for a new retail complex spanning more than 300,000 square feet along Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor.

New York investment firm Gindi Capital is looking to develop the three-story project on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Harmon Avenue. It would replace a cluster of existing properties, including the now-closed Hawaiian Marketplace.

The Clark County Commission is scheduled to consider the plans Aug. 17.

According to county documents, the 95-foot-high project would span 302,613 square feet and include retail shops, restaurants, supper clubs, service bars and outdoor entertainment space.

Moreover, a “future hotel may be submitted at a later time to be located at the rear of the building” but is not part of the current plans, according to a July 5 letter from the landlord’s representative to the Clark County Comprehensive Planning Department.

An attempt to speak with Gindi about the proposed retail complex was unsuccessful Thursday.

The project would reshape a busy stretch of the Strip that gets heavy foot traffic and is near several megaresorts. Plans for the new complex do not come as a surprise, either.

Gindi acquired the roughly 9.5-acre property in 2019 for $172 million. When it announced the purchase, the firm said it was working with its design and development teams to “unveil plans for a new flagship retail, entertainment and dining experience.”

The landlord also said in a June lawsuit against the owner of a former business in Hawaiian Marketplace that “construction is imminent” and that it would “begin demolishing structures” by Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, Gindi’s project site is just south of a 6-acre spread that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquired in June for $270 million.

Sources previously told the Review-Journal that Fertitta is looking to build an upscale hotel.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

