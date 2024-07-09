These grocery stores could be sold in Albertsons deal. That doesn’t mean they’d close
More than a dozen Nevada Albertsons may be sold if the company’s sale to supermarket giant Kroger is approved, and the companies have now specified which they will be.
A divestiture plan was drawn up for the possible merger between Smith’s parent company and Albertsons, first proposed in October 2022 for $24.6 billion. The two national grocers also operate the Vons and Safeway brands in Nevada.
The companies said they hoped to close the deal by early 2024, but the Federal Trade Commission and other states, including Nevada, sued to block the merger because, they argued, it would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans. The companies say a merger would help them have the scale to compete against discount, wholesale and big box grocers such as Walmart and Costco. A hearing in the FTC’s case is set for late August.
The divestiture plan to C&S Wholesale, which operates the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union grocery chains in the Midwest, South and Northeast, was created to address those antitrust concerns. The 16 stores in Nevada — up one from its original plan — are part of a larger sale to C&S that could be up to 579 stores across the country.
Kroger and Albertsons officials say the divestiture plan ensures that no stores will close from the merger. C&S Wholesale has agreed to honor existing collective bargaining agreements at unionized stores.
Full list of 16 stores that could be sold
Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St., Elko
Albertsons — 575 College Drive, Henderson
Albertsons — 190 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Vons — 2667 Windmill Parkway, Henderson
Albertsons — 5975 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Albertsons — 10250 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Albertsons — 10140 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 6730 N. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 8410 Farm Road, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 5881 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Vons — 475 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas
Vons — 7405 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 3010 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Albertsons — 200 S. Route 160, Pahrump
