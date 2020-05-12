Amendments to SEIU contract with LVCVA unanimously approved

Amendments freezing comp time and longevity pay bonuses and allowances for furloughed security officers with dogs are included in an amended union contract the LVCVA has.

The SEIU office in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three amendments to the collective bargaining agreement the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has with the Service Employees International Union were unanimously approved Tuesday.

The amendments, renegotiated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, affect workers who have been furloughed.

Of 455 full-time employees, 80 positions are being eliminated and 270 workers are being furloughed, according to LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

The contract amendments allow the LVCVA to defer compensatory time and longevity bonuses.

Comp-time payments will be deferred for all employees on furlough status, with any money owed to be paid upon the employee returning to work.

Longevity payments, given annually in a lump sum, will be deferred for all employees on furlough status, with any money owed to be paid upon the employee returning to work.

The contract was also modified to give premium pay to furloughed security officers that work with dogs.

During furlough status of a canine officer, the LVCVA will pay an allowance of one hour of overtime pay, per day, five days a week, for the duration of the furlough.

The amendments were approved following a public hearing in which an SEIU member endorsed the changes made.

