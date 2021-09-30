Delta variant spike behind August decline in tourism, LVCVA says

After a visitation bounceback month in July, travelers slowed the pace in August and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority believes the delta variant caused it.

In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, conventioneers arrive for the Las Vegas Market home furnishings and decor show at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority researchers believe the delta variant of the coronavirus is behind an August downturn in visitation to Southern Nevada.

The LVCVA on Thursday reported a 9.2 percent decline in visitation compared with visitation in July, but 95 percent higher than August 2020 figures.

“With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spiking during the month, August visitation receded from the pandemic-era peak in July, coming in at just under 3 million visitors, down 9.2 percent month over month and down 16.2 percent from August 2019,” said Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA research center.

The visitation decline also showed in two other key tourism indicators — hotel occupancy and average daily room rates.

The LVCVA reported occupancy of 72.8 percent, down 6.6 percentage points from July and down 14.9 points from August 2019. The average daily room rate fell 7.8 percent from July to $140.32, but up 16 percent from August 2019.

