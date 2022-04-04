Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport reported another round of flight cancellations Monday, continuing a trend experienced over the weekend.

Travelers walk by a display listing departures in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As of midday Monday, 40 flights within, into or out of Reid airport had been canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. On top of that, another 95 flights were delayed.

This comes after 177 flights at Reid airport were canceled over the weekend. Nationally, there were 655 canceled flights within, into, out of U.S. airports on Monday and 1,659 on Sunday.

FlightAware noted major disruptions at several Florida airports on Sunday, including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights.

Spirit Airlines had the most cancellations at Reid on Monday with 34. The airline noted Monday it was a recovery day after dealing with weather issues in some of its major markets over the weekend.

“We’re currently recovering from the cumulative effect of weather-related challenges throughout Florida and other major markets resulting in numerous air traffic control delay programs that impacted the industry over the past several days,” Spirit said in a statement.

“Spirit has a very large presence in Florida with hundreds of flights touching the state each day. It takes time to get our crews and planes back into place after multiple days of weather and restrictions. We’re seeing improved operating conditions, and we expect to move toward resuming our normal operations over the next few days.”

Other carriers with canceled flights at Las Vegas’ airport Monday include Allegiant Air (3), American Airlines (2) and Southwest (1).

