Las Vegas visitation shy of records, but high in most categories
Occupancy rates and average daily room rates were strong, and convention visitation is getting better; Clark County gaming win set a record in 2022.
Las Vegas saw 38.8 million visitors last year, a 20.5 percent boost compared with 2021. But the double digit percentage increase was not enough to beat the city’s 2016 record of 42.9 million visitors.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also reported Tuesday that the city had more than twice the number of convention attendees in 2022 than in the year prior, hosting nearly 5 million attendees.
Hotel occupancy led the nation with a 79.2 percent rate for the year, according to the LVCVA. While the room occupancy rate of 79.2 percent is good compared with peers, it is well below the record 90.4 percent achieved in 1996 and 2007.
Clark County reported an average daily room rate of $170.98, up 28.9 percent from pre-COVID 2019. Gaming win in the county was $12.79 billion, beating 2021’s record of $11.45 billion.
One more record could land — the number of passengers using Harry Reid International Airport.
Reid officials haven’t yet reported December figures, but the 11-month total of 48.3 million passengers is just 3.2 million shy of the 2019 record of 51.5 million.
December tourism indicators
December 2022 December 2021 Change
Visitor volume 3.307 million 3.005 million +10.1%
Citywide occupancy 79.1% 72.6% +6.5 points
Room nights occupied 3.701 million 3.385 million +9.3%
Convention attendance 219,900 126,700 +73.6%
Average daily room rate $176.71 $150.88 +17.1%
Air passengers Pending 3.87 million –
Average daily highway
auto traffic 128,302 128,857 -0.4%
Clark County
gaming revenue $1.157 billion $998.3 million +15.9%