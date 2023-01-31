50°F
Tourism

Las Vegas visitation shy of records, but high in most categories

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
Shoppers browse booths during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec ...
Shoppers browse booths during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Attendees travel between halls during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on S ...
Attendees travel between halls during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The T!ve by Caliverse virtual system is displayed for attendees during the opening day of CES 2 ...
The T!ve by Caliverse virtual system is displayed for attendees during the opening day of CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees marvel at booths during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Satur ...
Attendees marvel at booths during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees learn about a U SAFE remote controlled lifesaving buoy during the opening day of CES ...
Attendees learn about a U SAFE remote controlled lifesaving buoy during the opening day of CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Conventioneers file onto the show floor for CES at Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 4, ...
Conventioneers file onto the show floor for CES at Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade runs through Sunday at multiple locations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Attendees check out a vibrant LG projection system display in the central hall during the openi ...
Attendees check out a vibrant LG projection system display in the central hall during the opening day of CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees wander between the north and central halls during the opening day of CES 2023 at the ...
Attendees wander between the north and central halls during the opening day of CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas saw 38.8 million visitors last year, a 20.5 percent boost compared with 2021. But the double digit percentage increase was not enough to beat the city’s 2016 record of 42.9 million visitors.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also reported Tuesday that the city had more than twice the number of convention attendees in 2022 than in the year prior, hosting nearly 5 million attendees.

Hotel occupancy led the nation with a 79.2 percent rate for the year, according to the LVCVA. While the room occupancy rate of 79.2 percent is good compared with peers, it is well below the record 90.4 percent achieved in 1996 and 2007.

Clark County reported an average daily room rate of $170.98, up 28.9 percent from pre-COVID 2019. Gaming win in the county was $12.79 billion, beating 2021’s record of $11.45 billion.

One more record could land — the number of passengers using Harry Reid International Airport.

Reid officials haven’t yet reported December figures, but the 11-month total of 48.3 million passengers is just 3.2 million shy of the 2019 record of 51.5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

