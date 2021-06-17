Massive MSG Sphere frame in place, work continues

Members of the media got a chance to check out the MSG Sphere’s most recent construction milestone during a tour Thursday morning.

An aerial photo of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian showing the completed installation of massive roof trusses weighing more than 100 tons each on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Construction continues during a tour of the Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officials showed off the MSG Sphere’s most recent construction milestone during a media tour Thursday morning.

Crews recently finished the 17,000-square-foot venue’s steel skeleton and will mark the completion of the domed steel structure with a “topping out” ceremony Friday.

With the structural bones in place, crews will continue with the next stages of the project: completing the main venue facade and enclosing it with an LED exosphere.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., which operates Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall in New York, is collaborating with Las Vegas Sands Corp. on the project.

The $1.8-billion, high-tech entertainment venue is set to open in 2023. It sits just east of The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center. Crews set the first of 32 steel roof trusses in late March. Each one is 200 feet long and weighs more than 100 tons.

The project will eventually house screens that span the size of five football fields.

“MSG Sphere’s domed roof will create a column-free interior bowl, which will house the 160,000-square-foot display plane — a key component in the venue’s immersive experiences,” Nick Tomasino, vice president of construction for MSG Entertainment, has previously said. “This defining feature is the result of expert design, engineering and construction planning, and we look forward to seeing the roof continue to take shape over the coming months.”

Once enclosed, inside the venue, the largest and highest-resolution LED screen on Earth will wrap over, up and behind the stage and audience in an immersive environment at a resolution 100 times better than today’s best high-definition televisions.

It’s currently estimated to cost $1.826 billion, though company executives expect that number will likely climb.

Numerous factors — including the ongoing effects of the global pandemic and its impact on the global supply chain — have affected and will continue to affect that estimate, the company said last month. Associated costs of materials and labor, as well as changes to project design, scope and schedule have also added to the cost, the company said.

An advanced acoustics system will deliver audio to every seat, from the front row to the back. Beamforming technology will enable simultaneous delivery of multiple forms of audio content.

An infrasound haptic system will use deep vibrations to enable guests to feel the sound.

A new connectivity system will deliver 25 megabits of data per second for every guest with 1,100 Wi-Fi access points.

When completed, the MSG Sphere will be 366 feet tall and the building will be 516 feet wide at its widest point. By comparison, the nearby Palazzo tower is 642 feet high, The Venetian is 475 feet tall and the High Roller observation wheel is 550 feet.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

