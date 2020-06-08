McCarran Airport retail employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at a retail outlet at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport tested positive for coronavirus late last month.

McCarran International Airport marque sign (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A team member working at Hudson News at the airport tested positive May 27 for COVID-19, according to a Hudson Group spokesperson.

“Following CDC guidelines and our own company protocols, we immediately instructed the team member to seek medical attention and self-quarantine at home to complete the 14 day isolation period,” a Hudson Group spokesperson said in an email. “We also notified those who had been in close contact with the affected team member to leave work and self-quarantine.”

The company also closed the store that the team member was assigned to, informed their property manager and corporate human resources team, and had a professional cleaning service disinfect the store on May 28, the company said in an email.

“Health and safety continues to remain our number one priority – not only for our team members, but for our customers, including personnel that are present in airports and commuter hubs across North America,” the email statement read.

Officials from McCarran weren’t immediately available for comment.

The company provides frontline team members with personal protective equipment, implemented enhanced store cleaning protocols, installed sneeze guards, expanded touchless pay transaction capabilities to limit the use of pin pads and the handling of cash, and implemented social distancing markers and guidelines.

“We will continue to take the necessary actions and precautions to ensure the health and safety of our team members, travelers and airport personnel,” the Hudson spokesperson said.

The positive test brings the total of known workers at McCarran infected with the virus to six, as four Transportation Security Administration agents and one Federal Aviation Administration employee have tested positive for COVID-19. The last TSA agent to come down with the virus occurred on April 20, according to the agency’s website. The lone FAA employee tested positive in March, resulting in a weeklong closure of the airport’s control tower.

