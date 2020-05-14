McCarran airport rolls out PPE vending machines

Touting being the first airport to deploy the PPE machines, McCarran introduced the machines Thursday via their various social media platforms.

McCarran International Airport is known for unique vending machines that sell everything from cupcakes to Legos. Now with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas’ airport has installed vending machines selling personal protective equipment.

“A new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling,” McCarran’s Facebook post read.

The machines, located in the Terminal 1 ticketing area and near the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in Terminal 3, feature various items that promote safety.

Travelers can find gloves, masks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and more in the machines.

The vending machines are the latest in McCarran’s ongoing safety protocols amid the pandemic as the airport has closed several areas of the nation’s 10th busiest airport, consolidated parking and more, after seeing a decline of over 2 million passengers year-over-year in March.

April numbers, expected to be released later this month are expected to be even lower, as the mandated shutdown of resort properties on the Las Vegas Strip didn’t occur until March 18.

