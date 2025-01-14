More growth forecast for Las Vegas airport in 2025

The LVCVA’s aviation consultant says the record-setting air service at Harry Reid International Airport will continue to expand in the first four months of 2025.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as a Spirit Airlines jet taxis at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coming off a record 2024 in airline development, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s aviation consultant says there’s even more growth in the forecast for 2025.

In a report to the LVCVA’s board of directors Tuesday, Joel Van Over, senior director of Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consultants, said seat capacity on flights going to and from Harry Reid International Airport will increase by 1.9 percent to nearly 100,000 daily in the first four months of the year.

That’s on top of the roughly 97,000 daily seats entering the market in 2024.

There were several air service development landmarks last year:

— In addition to record capacity, there was a record level of passengers starting or stopping in Las Vegas, referred to as “origination and destination” passengers.

— There were five signature wins in international service. Aer Lingus began nonstop service between Las Vegas and Dublin, Ireland. Virgin Atlantic Airways restarted nonstop flights between Manchester, England, and Las Vegas. Norse Atlantic Airlines began nonstop flights to and from London’s Gatwick International Airport. Korean Air and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines expanded their flights from several times a week to daily to and from Seoul, South Korea, and Amsterdam, respectively.

— A record 170 nonstop routes from Las Vegas were available, and the city didn’t lose a single route in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LVCVA officers

The LVCVA board of directors elected a familiar slate of officers to lead the organization in 2025.

In unanimous votes, the board re-elected Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson as chair; Wynn Las Vegas President Brian Gullbrants as vice-chair; North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown as secretary; and Boyd Gaming Corp. Chief Administrative Officer Steve Thompson as treasurer.