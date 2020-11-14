Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike

After being removed from many state’s travel ban after the initial coronavirus impacts, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nevada has put the Silver State back on those lists.

After a dip in cases in Nevada following the summer peak, the state is seeing record single day COVID-19 cases and is again on multiple states’ travel restriction lists.

Nevada has no travel restrictions for visitors in place despite neighboring states such as California encouraging a 14-day self-quarantine period for anyone arriving in the state from elsewhere.

Here are the states that have travel restrictions that include Nevada.

Alaska

Any visitor must provide proof of a negative or pending COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their departure to the state’s online travel site. A second test must be completed between seven to 14 days following their arrival.

Those arriving without taking a test prior can get one for $250 and is subject to a mandatory quarantine. Alaska residents returning home from travel outside of the state can get a free test.

California

Any traveler or resident arriving in California is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival as announced Friday with a trio of western states.

Connecticut

Out-of-state travelers from several states including Nevada must self-quarantine for two weeks and fill out a mandatory health form.

Visitors can opt to take a diagnostic test that would allow them to skirt the 14-day quarantine with a negative test within 72 hours before their arrival.

People who fail to comply with the order can face a fine of up to $500.

District of Columbia

Any visitor planning on staying in the District of Columbia for over 24 hours must get a negative coronavirus test result 72 hours before their arrival. If a traveler’s trip will be longer than three days they are required to get another test done within five days.

Visitors for more than 24 hours from a high-risk area must get a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours before their arrival. If they are staying in Washington for more than three days, they must have another test done three to five days after arriving.

Hawaii

Travelers from any state must quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival unless they receive a negative Nucleic Acid Amplification Test within 72 hours of their trip. Once they arrive at the airport, they must also pass a health screening and fill out a health declaration form.

After a traveler’s information is entered into the database 24 hours before departure, they receive a QR code via email. Visitors can store the QR code on their mobile phone or print it out to have it scanned by an airport screener upon arrival.

Anyone who violates quarantine regulations face up to a $5,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Illinois

There are no statewide restrictions in Illinois. However, under an emergency travel order, Chicago has implemented a color-coded system to indicate whether visitors need to obtain a negative coronavirus test or quarantine.

The system includes red, orange and yellow, with red featuring the most strict guidelines, orange requiring moderate restrictions and yellow meaning no restrictions.

Nevada is listed under orange. Travelers arriving from Nevada must self-quarantine for 14 days or obtain a negative test result no more than 72 hours before they arrive in the Windy City.

Maine

Anyone arriving to Maine outside of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont must self-isolate for two weeks or sign a form saying they received a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before their arrival.

Anyone in quarantine is allowed to leave their hotel or place where they’re staying for outdoor activities if no one else is around.

Massachusetts

Any travelers arriving in Massachusetts, including residents, must complete a travel form, self-quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative coronavirus test result given up to 72 hours before their arrival. If a person’s test result is not in upon their arrival they must quarantine until it comes in.

Fines of up to $500 per day are possible for those who violate the regulations.

New Hampshire

Any visitor arriving in New Hampshire who is not from Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

New Jersey

People arriving in New Jersey and staying longer than 24 hours from a state with a high rate of confirmed COVID-19 infections, including Nevada, should self-quarantine for two weeks, even if they tested negative for the coronavirus.

New Mexico

All travelers and residents arriving in New Mexico from a high-risk region, including Nevada, must self-quarantine for 14 days.

New York

Travelers arriving in New York must quarantine for two weeks unless they take multiple tests.

Anyone arriving in the state must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test given with in 72 hours before their arrival and then must quarantine for three days and take another test on the fourth day. If the second test is negative they’ll be allowed to end their isolation.

Visitors are required to fill out a state health form. Fines of up to $10,000 are possible for those who violate the regulations.

Oregon

Oregon joined California and Washington on Friday in recommending anyone arriving in their state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Rhode Island

Anyone arriving from a high risk state, including Nevada, must self-quarantine for two weeks. If they can provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days can skirt the quarantine. Any negative test result that comes back while a traveler is in quarantine will also lift the isolation period.

Vermont

Vermont visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. If the visitor doesn’t have any virus symptoms that person is able to take a diagnostic test on the seventh day of their isolation and will be able to move about freely if the test comes back negative.

Washington

Washington asks visitors and residents returning to the state to self-quarantine for two weeks.

