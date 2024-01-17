Plans for Atari-themed hotel in Las Vegas not dead yet

Years after the hotel concept was first announced, plans could be moving forward.

A rendering of Atari Hotels (courtesy of Atari Hotels)

After years of no news, the video game-themed Atari Hotel concept planned for Las Vegas could be moving forward.

An Atari Hotel spokesperson said in a Tuesday email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the developers are in talks for potential sites for the concept.

“Yes, we are in talks with with land partners for potential Las Vegas sites but have not made a final decision,” the statement read. “A series of project announcements is coming in the first half of 2024.”

The Atari Hotel spokesperson declined to comment further on any impending announcements.

Atari first announced a licensing agreement with Phoenix developer True North Studio and a firm called GSD Group to build Atari-branded hotels in eight U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, in January 2020. That was followed up later that year with the unveiling of project renderings from architecture giant Gensler.

The planned hotel chain would offer an experience “inspired by, and built with, classic and modern video game culture in mind,” GSD Group said at the time. Plans at the time called for the hotel to have around 400 rooms and feature the Atari logo, or at least a form of it, on the side of the building.

The developer was seeking 5 to 7 acres near the Las Vegas Strip, and a possible casino could be added to the hotel. The goal was to open the first hotels at the end of 2022, which never happened.

