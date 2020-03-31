Southwest cuts flight schedule by 40% from peak levels

Southwest Airlines has reduced its flight schedule by nearly 40 percent from its peak levels, McCarran International Airport’s largest carrier announced Tuesday.

The air traffic control tower at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport is seen as a Southwest Airlines plane takes off on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The new flight schedule, covering travel between May 3 and June 5, decreases flight activity by about 2,000 flights a day because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the airline said in a news release.

“The cuts proactively address significantly lower passenger demand, operational disruptions and the ongoing suspension of our international service,” Southwest said. “The overall demand for travel remains fluid during this ongoing pandemic and we continue to evaluate further reductions.”

Publishing the schedule change to Southwest’s flights provides customers with more time to make adjustments, the airline said.

“Southwest will maintain passenger service to every city it serves, moving cargo around the country, and facilitating customers’ essential travel between nearly every city-pair we previously offered,” the release said. “Some nonstop flights could now require a same-plane stop or a connection.”

The airline previously canceled around 1,500 of its almost 4,000 daily flights because of the drop in passenger demand.

Customers who already booked flights with Southwest that will be affected will receive updates and will be offered additional flexibility within the airline’s policies for flight changes in the novel coronavirus environment.

