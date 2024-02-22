What’s the latest on a new Smith’s Marketplace proposed for Henderson?

Smith’s parent company first proposed the new store more than a year ago.

The possible future site of a Smith's Marketplace at the Galleria Commons in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A rendering of the second Smith's Marketplace proposed to be in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

A rendering of the second Smith's Marketplace proposed to be in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

More than a year after a Smith’s Marketplace was proposed for Galleria Commons in Henderson, plans for the grocery store haven’t been approved by the city.

The Smith’s Marketplace — an expanded department store version of the traditional grocery store — would occupy just under 130,000 square feet in existing buildings at Galleria Commons, a shopping center between West Sunset and West Warm Springs roads in Henderson. Plans for the store show it would include a grocery, pharmacy, clothing and other retail products and gas pumps.

A conceptual plan for the project was approved by the city in February 2023, Henderson records show. Now Smith’s parent company Kroger is seeking to have some development standards involving the outdoor open space requirements for this location waived.

The waiver request was discussed at a Henderson staff review meeting in January and could go before the Henderson Planning Commission in April, a Henderson spokesperson said.

It’s unclear how soon this store could move forward with construction and open to the public. Kroger didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the location.

This is the second Smith’s Marketplace that Kroger has proposed in Henderson, the first Henderson Smith’s Marketplace opened at the Cadence Village Center in 2022.

