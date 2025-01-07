Why are egg prices rising? Hint: It’s not just avian flu

Experts say there are a number of reasons egg prices are continuing to soar, both nationally and in Las Vegas.

Eggs are seen for sale at an Albertson’s store Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Egg prices are soaring in Southern Nevada, and it’s not just because of bird flu.

At food retailers such as Walmart and Albertsons, a dozen large eggs can run customers around $7.40 and 18 eggs over $10, according to their websites. At Costco, two dozen eggs are available for around $8.57 for non-organic and $9.32 for organic.

With the combination of winter and avian flu continuing to ravage flocks and the supply chain, egg prices have increased significantly. Additionally, legislation passed in Nevada in 2021 restricts the sale of non-cage-free eggs or egg products from being sold in Nevada, which is making the issue “even more pronounced,” according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

Assembly Bill 399 “didn’t account for seasonal and environmental disruptions that make it harder to keep shelves stocked during crises like this,” said Bryan Wachter, vice president of the retail group.

“As egg prices are soaring and availability is tightening, state leaders must prioritize flexibility in Nevada’s supply chain by rolling back sourcing restrictions and creating emergency provisions that can be activated during times of crisis,” he said. “Retailers need the tools to respond effectively to disruptions to provide Nevadans with stability in their food supply.”

Wachter encourages shoppers to purchase only what they need, because stocking up “could make the situation worse.” Until Carson City takes action, consumers will still feel the burden of egg prices, he said.

Since 2022, when shoppers saw prices soar last, the bird flu outbreak has been a persistent issue for the agriculture industry and shoppers and has been the main reason for the rising costs. Nearly 130 million wild and domestic poultry have been slaughtered due to the outbreak since 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

