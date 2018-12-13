2 Henderson students arrested after guns found on campus

Two Henderson high school students were arrested after Las Vegas police and school officers found them with guns on campus Thursday.

The male students were arrested Thursday morning at Basic High School in Henderson, said Clark County School District Police Department acting Capt. Roberto Morales. The first student was arrested as part of an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department, which led to school police arresting the second student.

Metro officers found a handgun on the first student when he was arrested, Morales said. School police looked into the student’s social media accounts and another student in one of his photos, he said.

School officers found a handgun on the second student about 11:30 a.m., Morales said.

The second student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, Morales said. Both arrests were related to events that happened off-campus.

Further information from Metro about the first student’s arrest was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

